Jacksonville dance studio turns damage from protest into fuel to eradicate racism

If you walk around downtown Jacksonville near Ocean Street, you'll see dozens of windows boarded up from where glass was broken during the protests on Saturday that turned violent.

The front windows to River City Fine Arts Academy is one of the impacted businesses.

Inside Mayra Fernandez's studio, dance is what unites everyone in a safe space. Now, she says it feels like the space she works so hard to protect has been pierced.

"I was heartbroken," Fernandez said about waking up Sunday morning to pictures of her smashed windows. "To be honest this is very emotional for me because I really do feel that this studio is such a sacred place where so many different people can come together."

Fernandez says in her studio, diversity is necessary to tell stories that are authentic. The cracks in her windows remind her of her own role in finally eradicating racism.

"It reminded me as an educator what my role is," she said. "If we want to make a difference we have to really speak to our youth and help mold humanity, what's right, what's wrong."

Fernandez says the arts are important because we can heal through them. In her studio, they address any issues by forming a circle, talking things out and making a dance.

"We don't sweep things under the rug because it always will show through in our emotions when we're dancing and standing next to each other," Fernandez said. "I just wish that we could have a deeper conversation that really brings healing and peace."

The way Fernandez works to make a difference is through personal relationships with her students. There's a large poster of her star student, Tyveze Littlejohn, on her studio's front windows next to the glass that was smashed.

Littlejohn came from a rough area of Jacksonville and with her help, against all odds, now dances with a professional company.

Other vandalized businesses say there was an outpour of support to help them. If you saw people in orange suits cleaning up the streets this weekend, they were downtown ambassadors from Downtown Vision, Inc.

"We want people to see our ambassadors and feel like everyone's pitching in," said CEO Jacob Gordon.

Part of what the ambassadors do is clean up hazards to make downtown safe. They were out by the numbers on Sunday.

"For us, it's really important to show that everyone's in this together, we can all make our city better, we can make downtown better together," Gordon said. "I think it shows the people in these protests yesterday care deeply that racism should be ended and we do too and we care deeply about downtown and making it better."