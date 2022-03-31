x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
GMJ

'Crazy fair fun!' Clay County Fair opens Thursday with Nelly headliner

Get your adrenaline rush, get your sugar rush and rush in to experience the fair fun!

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Clay County Fair is back in full force!

Thursday is the opening day, with an opening ceremony at 1:50 p.m. Get your adrenaline rush, get your sugar rush and rush in to see a magician, new robots (one cracks jokes), tropical birds, frisbee dogs, trapeze acts, farm animals, local entertainment, big names in concert and of course the fair food and rides.

"We have everything fried and on the stick," said Executive Director Tasha Hyder. "We have this new dill pickle pizza that's coming. We have a deep fried bacon strip that will be here."

The pandemic may have stopped much of the fun before, but they are making up for it this year. Hyder calls it a normal fair year, and she's glad to be back.

RELATED: One of the biggest county fairs in the state is opening its gates

"I call it fun, but crazy," Hyder said about setting up the fair. "So it's fair crazy. It's crazy fair fun right now. It's just all the excitement we're building. We're building a big city basically."

The fair lasts 11 days, and the main stage concerts run through April 6.

Nelly headlines the first concert Thursday. Tickets to the fair are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and kids.

See the fair schedule here.

Get your tickets here.

When you're driving to the fair, you're advised to leave 20 minute early to account for traffic and parking, as State Road 16 is expected to be backed up with traffic for the duration of the fair. It is the only way into and out of the fair. The main parking lot is located at the west entrance off SR-16.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Clay County Fair from traffic to ride safety

Related Articles

In Other News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida gets jumpstart in plans to expand by 30 percent