COVID exposure? Experts say you do not have to quarantine if vaccinated & asymptomatic

We are verifying quarantine protocols after an online discussion from Duval County parents questioning the rules.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News is looking into concerns and confusion about when students are required to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

A Duval County parent’s concern made its way to a Facebook group. The post says “My daughter just told me that the CDC contacted a friend in her class. She was exposed to Covid, but didn’t have to quarantine because she’s vaccinated. Is that the policy or are kids spinning tall tales?”

THE QUESTION

Are students required to quarantine when they are exposed to COVID-19 if they are vaccinated and asymptomatic?

THE SOURCES

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, Chief of Infectious Disease and Immunology at Wolfson Children’s Hospital

THE ANSWER

No, you do not have to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19 if vaccinated and asymptomatic.

WHAT WE FOUND

“I think it is a good idea to quarantine anytime someone is exposed to a case of coronavirus," Dr. Rathore said.

However, there are different rules for people who are vaccinated.

“The chance of a fully vaccinated individual getting an infection is extremely, extremely low and so then for them to spread to somebody is also lower," Rathore explained.

A Duval County Schools spokesperson says “Per state statute, the Florida Department of Health manages contact tracing and quarantine directions. We support them by providing seating charts and contact information.”

Duval schools also follows a decision tree.

@VerifyThis - Exposed to COVID? Not a call you want to get.



If you're vaccinated and asymptomatic, you DON'T have to quarantine. I am verifying why on #GMJ. Check out this decision tree for who should quarantine after exposure provided by @DuvalSchools. pic.twitter.com/xdp3ecYYwN — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) September 15, 2021

If you are exposed and asymptomatic, you can return to school after a negative test 4 days after exposure or 7 days after exposure if you are still asymptomatic.

Guidelines differ if you’re vaccinated or if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past 90 days because you’d have natural antibodies.

No action is required if you are asymptomatic. Whether vaccinated or not, you will have to quarantine if you do have symptoms.