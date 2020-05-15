What is a COVID-19 surcharge and why are restaurants adding it to your tab?

You’re likely wondering, is this legal? Yes, it is. Restaurants can structure their pricing however they’d like but should let consumers know up front what they'll b

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With many restaurants slowly reopening their doors, some businesses have started adding an extra fee to your bill.



Many restaurants are struggling to keep their menu prices low because food costs are rising, so some businesses have started adding a COVID-19 surcharge to your tab. It's meant to help manage costs during the pandemic.

Although some folks said they'd be more than happy to pay a surcharge to help support their favorite local businesses, many customers are not a fan of the added fee.

You’re likely wondering, is this legal? Yes, it is. Restaurants can structure their pricing however they’d like but should let consumers know upfront what they'll be paying.

Stores implementing the fee should post signage outside on its front door, at the register, in the entryway, and on social media to notify customers about the change, a New York attorney told TODAY.

Viewers on the First Coast have said they’ve seen the new surcharge on their receipt when dining out.