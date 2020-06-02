The contractor charged with the murder of one of his Clay county customers is due in Duval County court Thursday, but on a separate charge. In Duval, Corey Binderim is facing a charge of grand theft by construction fraud.

The fraud charge stems from an incident where police say he allegedly found a check he was to be paid for a contract job he never finished, took it, signed the homeowner's name and cashed it. Police say he was caught on camera in the act.

Binderim was also on law enforcement’s radar for possibly having scammed people who hired him for contracting work in St. John's County. The St. John’s County’s Sheriff’s Office even went as far as to put out a post on Facebook for people to contact them if they’d had any fraudulent incidents with him.

At some point after Thursday's court date, Binderim is expected to be transferred to Clay County to face the murder and tampering with evidence charges associated Susan Mauldin's death.

Police say Mauldin asked Binderim for her money back when he wasn’t finishing the job. She then went missing, and Binderim quickly became a person of interest. On January 21, Mauldin's remains were found in a landfill in Georgia, and he was charged for the murder.

Mauldin's friend Pat Richie tells First Coast News she and some of Mauldin's other friends told police early on that they believed he was responsible for her disappearance.

"We know he did it," Ritchie said. "He was the only one who was involved with her with money, and when she said she would call the police, I think that's what did it. She never should've said, 'I will call the police.' But we're happy, we're happy for her and we hope it wasn't too bad for her."

Binderim's court hearing at the Duval County Courthouse will start at 9 a.m. No word on when he will be transferred to Clay County.

RELATED: Former person of interest charged with murder of missing Clay County woman

RELATED: Person of interest in Clay County missing woman case in court on unrelated charge

RELATED: Person of interest in Clay County missing woman case arrested on unrelated forgery charge in Duval County

RELATED: Person of interest in Clay County missing woman case also wanted for questioning for construction fraud in St. Johns County