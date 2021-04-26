Congresswoman Demings eyeing possible run against Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Rubio

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville native, once among the finalists to become President Biden’s pick for vice president, is now considering a run at one of two major political races.
Florida Rep. Val Demings says she's seriously considering running against Gov. Ron DeSantis or Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.
Demings is a Democrat who has represented Florida's 10th district since 2017.
The congresswoman was once the Chief of Police in Orlando, becoming the first woman to head the department in 2007.
Demings was a leader in the push to impeach now-former President Trump and continued to gain national recognition as a candidate to become Joe Biden's running mate.
First Coast News reached out to Demings’ office about the announcement. They released this statement:
"I am strongly considering a statewide race and grateful for the countless messages of support and encouragement that I have received from people in every part of Florida."
Demings grew up in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville. She’s now serving a third term in Florida’s Congressional District 10.