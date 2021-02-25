Communication coach launches academy on the First Coast to help people facing adversity

Vera Jones was a sports broadcaster for more than 30 years, before realizing there was another calling on her life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vera Jones' love for basketball took her through college and more than three decades of sports broadcasting.

But it wasn't until she was a collegiate coach, that she realized she had another calling on her life: helping people who are blinded by life's fouls trust their vision.

“I had no idea what sports would do for my life,” Jones said. “That passion, that love, took me on a full scholarship to Syracuse University.”

After graduating, she traded running up and down the court for a spot on the sidelines, with a microphone in hand.

“My biggest opportunity came back in 1997 when I got that call from ESPN and I almost fainted,” Jones said.

She was inspired by Robin Roberts, an ESPN anchor and reporter who broke barriers in the sports broadcasting industry.

“When I got the call, I became the other Black woman at ESPN, for a brief moment in time,” Jones said.

By 2004, she was coaching women's basketball at the University of Dayton and Indiana University, up until her mother spoke prophetic words that changed her life forever.

“You need to give up basketball, give up this coaching thing,” said Jones' mother. “You're missing your calling, what you need to do is finish writing that book, get yourself on a speaker circuit so you can inspire people. That's your calling.”

Jones says that was the last lecture from her mother, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2007.

It didn’t take long before she listened. During that same year, she stopped coaching and launched Vera's VoiceWorks, LLC.

She gained global attention after a speech about her visually impaired son with more than 47 million views.

Jones is now a published author, certified communication coach and founder of The Perseverance Speaker’s Academy – coaching people into using their voice and telling their own stories.

“Persons with disabilities, women with childhood trauma, people in poverty, you name it, all of their stories landed on my doorstep,” Jones said.

Since there isn't a playbook for the game of life, students of the academy will visit disadvantaged communities to encourage and uplift others.

“I want to be able to do is take those stories to them, to say I know what you're going through,” Jones said. “We understand the pain is this is how you turn that pain into purpose.”

Playing through life's fouls has pushed Jones into showing others how to move from blindness into a breakthrough.

“The sky is the limit, when you find that your pain wasn't to break you, it was to teach you how to bend, so you can help somebody else,” Jones said.

And she can say she’s making her mother proud, living in her calling.