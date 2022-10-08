'Code Wiz' opens in St. Johns County

The STEM based business is located in Fruit Cove and offering after-school programs.

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Code Wiz is a new franchise with the first store in Florida opening right here on the First Coast.

Rebeca Rodriguez and her family are diving head first into this new tech business.

“When we were looking for something to embark on we really wanted something we could do together as a family that we could incorporate our three boys into. They love playing with Legos they love Minecraft they love roadblocks and we figured well this is a good way to tie up their interest and their passions with something we can do together as a family," Rodriguez said.

Code Wiz offers a variety of coding and robotic classes to students age 7 to 17. The main focus is on after-school programs that families can sign up for now. The first class starts on August 23. The first 50 families to sign up will receive a lifetime discount of 31.4159%

“Instead of just playing stuff or mindless watching stuff they can use those technology brains that they have to kind of harness a skill or develop a skill that will help them in the future. There are a lot of careers that we coming up within the stem field so why not get their interest peaked early and give them skills that they can build upon for the future," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says they hope to give families a space to create.