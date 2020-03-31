It's a never-ending cycle for teachers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic as they've moved to online instruction. They're making themselves available to parents and students before, during and after the virtual bell rings.

Clay County begins its first day of online learning Tuesday. Second-grade teacher and mother of four, Sharyse Tutler, says she's anxious about the district's first day of hitting the virtual books.

"When my kids left school on Friday March 13th I had no idea we would not be returning,” Tutler said. “Hopefully we're going to return this school year but it's kind of bittersweet because when they walked away that Friday I said have a good weekend and this has been a really long weekend! But I'm nervous trying to navigate the online classroom and my own children.”

Clay County's nearly 40,000 students, parents and teachers will have to make the switch to digital as many districts already have.

Registration for their Chromebook laptops began March 25 and will run through April 3rd. Students without wireless internet at home can connect to wifi in the parking lots at various schools across the county. Those schools are listed below and the district says they’ll add more locations depending on the demand.

Keystone Heights Jr./Sr. High

Fleming Island High

Ridgeview High

Clay High

Orange Park High

Oakleaf High

Middleburg High

Wilkinson Elementary

McRae Elementary

Clay County Schools interim Superintendent, David Broskie says he’s aiming for a smooth transition while bracing for the inevitable bumps ahead. He’s simply hopeful and grateful for the district's dedicated staff.

"I recognize that many of you are taking care of your own children and teaching at the same time,” Broskie said. “I just appreciate the fact that you are putting our students first to help them realize that we care. I've seen some teacher parades out there. Everyone is missing contact in this era of social distancing. I totally get it. Our teachers are out there with a servant's heart and we greatly appreciate all of them.”

Clay County students are currently scheduled to return to school on May 1, 2020.

To find out more about the district’s online learning program, register for a chromebook and get answers to questions you may have visit https://www.oneclay.net/.