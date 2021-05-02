Clanzel Brown Senior Center opens for vaccinations Friday

The first come, first served site on the northside will begin giving vaccinations at 9 a.m. to people whose birthdays are between January and June.

Jacksonville's newest first come, first served vaccination site opens its doors on the Northside Friday morning.

The Clanzel Brown Senior Center will begin giving vaccinations at 9 a.m. to people whose birthdays are between January and June. On Saturday vaccines will go to people whose birthdays are between July and December.

The vaccination site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and you must be in line by 4 p.m. They will give 500 vaccinations Friday and 475 vaccinations Saturday, the city says.

You will get a voucher so that you can return later in the day. Bring your ID and bring your employee badge if you are a healthcare worker. You can get the vaccine if you are 65 or older, a frontline medical worker, or a first responder.

"This shot is gonna help save lives so I decided to come on and get the shot," said Fred Newis who was third in line more than three hours before vaccinations began.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority's ReadiRide van will give you a free ride to come get your vaccine if you're 65 or older. Call (904) 679-4555 to schedule a pick-up and drop off.

JTA created a new route in Northwest Jacksonville to bring people to the Clanzel Brown Senior Center. They also have a route in Arlington that will take people to get their vaccines at Regency Square Mall.

"They will drop them off right here," said David Cawton, JTA communications director, standing in the senior center parking lot. "Of course masks are required."

Agape Health was providing COVID-19 testing at the senior center but will temporarily move testing to the following locations Agape Health at 1680 Dunn Avenue and Agape Health at 5460 Blanding Boulevard.

The north side of Jacksonville is a predominantly Black area and there have been calls for weeks to get more people vaccinated there. A new study from the University of Pittsburgh finds Black people must travel farther to get the vaccine.