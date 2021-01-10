Claimants find issue with Florida DEO's new log in process, here's what not to do

There's a new multi-factor authentication process to log in to the unemployment system. The anti-fraud set up has a glitch that could lock you out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There's another twist in the unemployment maze in Florida. Claimants have found a new glitch in the system which is locking some people out of their accounts.

There is a new multi-factor authentication process to log in to your unemployment account. The goal is to prevent fraud by requiring a verification code.

Read up on the new process and step-by-step instructions here.

There are different ways to receive that code ad one of them is an authentication app. When you download the authentication app, DO NOT DELETE IT.

Our unemployment expert explains people are running into when they delete the app.

Warning for #claimants who are signing in to their Florida #unemployment account. The new log-in method requires a verification code & 1 way to get the code is to download an app. Once downloaded, DO NOT DELETE or you may get locked out of your account.https://t.co/W0R25YLo38 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 1, 2021

"They realized 'oh I need the app every time to generate a code so that I can sign in'," Vanessa Brito said. "Well, once deleted, they can reinstall it, but the codes don’t work. So they’re kind of stuck right now in terms of being able to sign in, claim their weeks, or do anything on their claim.”

On your side’s Leah Shields is in contact with the Department of Economic Opportunity and is working to figure out how you can fix this to gain access to your account once again.

DEO's media contact Andrew Nixon said in an email, "We have received your request and will follow up as soon as possible."