Jacksonville's City Council is focusing on the future of JEA in a meeting held by the JEA Special Investigatory Committee on Monday.

The committee is a group of council members who are looking into the now failed attempt to sell JEA. Afterwards, city council held a workshop on the utility's future.

By the end of the week, the entire JEA board is expected to be out of their positions as they've all resigned. Mayor Lenny Curry asked them to stay on until the end of February. CEO Aaron Zahn has already been fired.

The investigatory committee has already requested 84 records from JEA, including communications surrounding the bonus plan, and messages to and from mayor Lenny Curry, chief administrative officer Brian Hughes, and former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn.

Needing to start from scratch with JEA's board, Mayor Lenny Curry has already offered up some suggestions of who should take their places.

The seven appointees are:

John D. Baker II, Executive Chairman & CEO, FRP Holdings, Inc.

Joseph P. DiSalvo, lieutenant general, U.S. Army (ret.)

Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr., president & CEO, Edward Waters College

Dr. Leon L. Haley, Jr., CEO, UF Health Jacksonville

Marty Lanahan, executive vice president & regional president, Iberia Bank

Robert “Bobby” L. Stein, president, The Regency Group

Tom VanOsdol, senior vice president, Ascension Healthcare & ministry market executive, Ascension Florida

City attorneys tell First Coast News they are working with the Mayor's Office and the Ethics Office to investigate any conflicts of interest.

City council members told us despite not initially being given any resumes or information about the candidates, they do have confidence in the mayor’s choices.

The appointment legislation will be introduced at the Feb. 25 meeting of City Council. JEA board members are appointed by the mayor and must be confirmed by City Council.