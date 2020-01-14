JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Accused killer Russel Tillis was back in court Monday morning, once again trying to get a new attorney.

Tillis is facing the death penalty on charges of killing Joni Gunter and burying her in his Southside backyard.

In court, Judge Mark Borello said he hasn't finished reviewing Tillis' petition for a new lawyer, or Nelson hearing request, but is still going through it. He said he would keep an open mind about it, despite suspecting it may be Tillis' attempt of trying to circumvent the court's previous ruling of him not being able to file more types of motions.

In December, Judge Borello revoked Tillis' right to represent himself, which he has done on-and-off while cycling through attorneys. Borello has also expressed frustrations of all of the delays Tillis has caused.

Tillis' next hearing will be Tuesday, Jan. 21. The trial is still set for May 11.

