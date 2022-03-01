The Buzz: Chicago woman spends flight in bathroom after testing positive for COVID midflight

Despite negative tests before boarding, Marisa Fotieo tested positive for COVID-19 while on the plane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has gone viral on TikTok after documenting herself quarantining inside an airplane bathroom for five hours.

Here's the Buzz:

Marisa Fotieo was on a flight headed to Iceland when she tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with NBC Fotieo said "I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines (indicating a positive test)."

With five hours left in her flight, Fotieo opted to stay in the bathroom, not risking exposing any other passengers, including her family.

Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests and five rapid tests before heading out for her travel.

Fotieo's TikTok has been viewed more than 4 million times.

@marisaefotieo Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. luxuryliving imsolucky covid vaccinated fyp viralvideotiktok quarantine ♬ I'm So Lucky Lucky - Grandzz

Twitter has made it clear in the last year it is not messing around when it comes to what the social media platform classifies as false COVID-19 information, making a permanent ban over the weekend.

Here's the Buzz:

The personal Twitter account of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has been permanently suspended.

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

The company uses a strike process for those who violate its policy, stating this was Greene's fifth strike.

Greene's response:

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," Greene said. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."