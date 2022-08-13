x
GMJ

Chef from El Cubano Jax joins GMJ gang to make a dish for under $35

Chef Esteban made a chimichurri sauce live on Good Morning Jacksonville to go along with carne asada, which he also prepared live on air.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined Rich Donnelly and Robert Speta on Saturday morning for a cooking demonstration

Chef Esteban made a chimichurri sauce live on GMJ to go along with carne asada, which he also prepared live on air. All of the ingredients for this dish were purchased for less than $35. 

Chef Esteban used a skirt steak, but a different cut of beef could be used, or even chicken or a type of fish based on personal preference. The ingredients for the chimichurri were: parsley, cilantro, onion, lime, salt, pepper, oil and vinegar. 

Chef Esteban blended the ingredients together and recommends marinating the steak in the sauce overnight before grilling or searing on the stove.

   

