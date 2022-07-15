Dinosaurs take over Duval, check out Jurassic Quest

The event runs Friday through Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Looking for a Dino-Mite time this weekend? Head to the Prime Osborn Convention Center July 15-17 to take on the Jurassic Quest.

Families can enjoy some of the largest life-like dinosaurs in North America while learning about each extinct reptile.

“I love to watch the little kids as they walk in and watch their eyes light up and their jaws drop so that’s definitely the thing that most people come for just to see our big life-size dinosaurs," Park Ranger Marty Hoffman said.

There will be live dinosaur shows, science and art activities, a fossil digging site, bounce houses, and more.

What in the world is happening this morning on @FCN2go 🧐👀 Is @MekenaRodriguez riding a 🦖? pic.twitter.com/qphZXEE4pK — Keitha Nelson (@KeithaNelsonFCN) July 15, 2022