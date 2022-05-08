Last chance to enter the North Florida King of the Beach tournament

The captains meeting is Friday at 6 p.m. at the St. Augustine Marlin Club

The Joseph family created the non-profit and tournament in honor of their daughter Mason who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before she was born. Funds raised go towards other families who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida.

“Our mission is to relieve some of that financial burden of these families so they can focus on the health of themselves and their unborn baby and so we kind of settled on $11,000 to give and to date we’ve helped six families," Mason's mother, Baylee Joseph said.

Today, we have been blessed to meet and select our 6th family as Mason’s Voice recipients. Jeremy, Alaina and Noah Cira are preparing for their move to Philadelphia to have Fetal Surgery for their unborn daughter diagnosed with Spina Bifida. Being selected as our 6th family was captured in the sweetest video below!!! Thank you to all of our supporters that made this possible and please send all of your love and prayers to them as they embark on this journey. 💛 Posted by Mason’s Voice on Friday, July 15, 2022

The deadline to sign up for the tournament is Friday, August 5 at 6 p.m. at the St. Augustine Marlin Club. The entry fee is $200 with the biggest fish winning $15,000 with payout through 10th place.

💲😱 DID YOU HEAR THE NEWS? We have raise the Cash Prize to $15,000 awarded to 1st Place 🤩💲 IT'S NOT TOO LATE TO REGISTER... Posted by North Florida King of the Beach on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The tournament's title sponsor, Front Runner Boats say they're happy to be involved with this great cause and hope to help Mason's Voice expand donation's given to families.

“As we grow as a company we’re trying to grow with this tournament we feel like when we can give these people a boat to give a way they can get the turn out they really want which is 600 boats we can give out a check to 3 or 4 families every year instead of just one," Co-founder, Phillip Mahn said

