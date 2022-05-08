Last chance to enter the North Florida King of the Beach tournament

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Mason's Voice is hosting its annual North Florida King of the Beach fishing tournament.
The Joseph family created the non-profit and tournament in honor of their daughter Mason who was diagnosed with Spina Bifida before she was born. Funds raised go towards other families who are diagnosed with Spina Bifida.
“Our mission is to relieve some of that financial burden of these families so they can focus on the health of themselves and their unborn baby and so we kind of settled on $11,000 to give and to date we’ve helped six families," Mason's mother, Baylee Joseph said.
The deadline to sign up for the tournament is Friday, August 5 at 6 p.m. at the St. Augustine Marlin Club. The entry fee is $200 with the biggest fish winning $15,000 with payout through 10th place.
The tournament's title sponsor, Front Runner Boats say they're happy to be involved with this great cause and hope to help Mason's Voice expand donation's given to families.
“As we grow as a company we’re trying to grow with this tournament we feel like when we can give these people a boat to give a way they can get the turn out they really want which is 600 boats we can give out a check to 3 or 4 families every year instead of just one," Co-founder, Phillip Mahn said
For more information on this weekend's tournament click here.
To learn more about Mason's Voice click here.