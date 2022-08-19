First Coast Foodies: Catch the (delicious) island vibes at Marianas Grinds!

Marianas Grinds brings you a taste of the Mariana Islands and you don't have to go any farther than Beach Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey, Foodies! It's been raining, but how about dreaming about the sunshine with some island food?

Marianas Grinds brings you a taste of the Mariana Islands and you don't have to go any farther than Beach Boulevard.

"Come and catch the island vibes!" said Owner Jarvis Mendiola.

You don't need your sunscreen at Marianas Grinds, but you do need to be ready for some delicious food.

"It reminds me of just back on the island," Mendiola said about their island-style short ribs.

He's talking about the Mariana Islands in the South Pacific, to be exact. That means Marianas Grinds can cook up a fresh catch, like their Hawaiian-style salmon.

"Salmon is looking good right now," Mendiola said. "Hawaiian-style baked salmon is plated with our fiesta rice."

It's topped off with cooked vegetables and a Hawaiian glaze sauce. We're getting ahead of ourselves, though. You can't start here without crunching into some lumpias. If you haven't had lumpias before, they're like spring rolls.

"Lumpias are the best appetizers," Mendiola said.

Here are some other favorites: empanadas, ube French toast, spam fried rice topped with eggs, and any kind of platter you want.

"Kahlua platter includes Kahlua pork, fried chicken, Hawaiian-style macaroni salad and Hawaiian-style kimchi," Mendiola said.

For dessert, grab something sweet (First Coast Foodies recommends anything ube) from the counter for Say So Sweets.

"Everyone's finding out about our cuisine and everyone's liking it," Mendiola said. "So I'm happy, I'm happy everyone's enjoying and are still coming."

Taste the Mariana Islands at Marianas Grinds, 11380 Beach Boulevard. See a menu here.