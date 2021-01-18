Carnival sees more cruise bookings for 2022 than in 2019

Cruise ships have been docked for almost a year, but with the vaccine rolling out, more people are looking ahead to post-pandemic vacations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to implement new health protocols for the cruise ship industry, people are planning ahead for a vacation.

Carnvial Cruise Line says more people have booked cruises for 2022 than in 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the Buzz: Based on a fourth-quarter earnings call, the cruise line’s bookings for the first half of 2022 were already set to outpace the number of bookings made for the first half of 2019, Travel Weekly reported recently.

Carnival lost $1.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a $423 net income during the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Travel Weekly.

Best color for Zoom meetings

Virtual meetings aren’t likely going anywhere anytime soon. But there may be a new way to look more professional while working from home and it doesn’t require you to give up sweatpants.

Changing your Zoom background to sky blue makes a big difference, according to experts.



Here’s the Buzz: Etsy chose it as their color of the year, because it projects confidence and reminds people of hope on the horizon. Researchers say blue often has a calming effect. Plus, choosing a brighter tone leads to more positive thoughts.

Social media bans ads that promote guns

Facebook has temporarily banned ads that promote weapon accessories and protective equipment in the U.S., days ahead of the Inauguration.

Here’s the Buzz: The social media giant said in a blog post Saturday that the move was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Facebook has been cracking down on the 'Stop the Steal' rallying cry, as President Donald Trump leaves office and President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in to take his place.