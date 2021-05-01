Career matchmaking program launches job portal with a twist

The platform matches a person with their work interests, helping those without work due to the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re among millions who are out of work due to the pandemic, there’s a new option for you to find work with a purpose.

Here’s the Buzz: Creators have launched Passion Placement, a new job search portal. It’s described as a career matchmaking platform to match a person with their work interests.

The site lets you search by keyword for listings group by state with recruiting, job posting, and consulting for both purpose-driven companies and candidates.

One way flights for $29

Southwest Airlines is wasting no time trying to fill up its planes. The company has launched a four-day sale that kicked off Monday, with one-way tickets for $29 in Spring 2021.

Here’s the Buzz: If you're expecting to find coast to coast flights for that cheap, unfortunately you won't, but the deal is available for shorter flights between cities across the country, according to USA Today.

Baltimore to/from : Boston

: Boston Atlanta to/from : Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

: Raleigh/Durham, N.C. Chicago to/from : Minneapolis

: Minneapolis Denver to/from : Salt Lake City

: Salt Lake City Phoenix to/from: Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Los Angeles

Travel experts suggest purchasing tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for nonstop flights for the best rates.

Chipotle cauliflower rice

Giving up junk food and eating healthier is a resolution for many on the First Coast. Chipotle has added a new cauliflower rice option to its menu.

Here’s the Buzz: The rice substitute is made with grilled cauliflower, cilantro, lime and salt. While there is a two-dollar upcharge for tacos, burritos, or bowls, the company says it tested the rice last summer after one-third of new menu requests was for cauliflower rice.

We have cilantro-lime cauliflower rice now. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 4, 2021