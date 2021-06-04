To open or not to open: Some camps reopening to nearly full capacity while others are amping up their virtual presence

It's a difficult road to navigate. Can you reopen camp safely or do you need to stay virtual?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — School is out and back to camp they go! Many summer camps are getting back to their normal operations. It's something that was seemingly impossible last summer.

But there are still plenty of hurdles to get through to reopen and some camps realized they couldn't do it safely just yet.

Most children aren’t able to get vaccinated yet so camps have to figure out if kids will have to wear masks outside and how many campers they'll let in.

Jewish Community Alliance's Youth Services Director Amanda Collins says there really is nothing they can’t do this summer.

“It’s going to feel like a normal summer with just a few exceptions," Collins said.

JCA’s summer camp is at 90% capacity meaning more than 300 kids toddlers to middle school ages will soon be splashing in the pool and taking over art class. You won’t necessarily see mask-less smiles indoors. They’re still requiring masks inside only.

“It creates a whole other issue if your kids are outside in this 100-degree weather wearing their masks," Collins said. "You know safety has always been our number one priority and that continues to be our priority is keeping these kids safe.”

That decision coincides with the CDC's camp guidelines.

The CDC is constantly updating its guidelines. Their new updates over the weekend include an update on mask usage for those not vaccinated saying In general, people do not need to wear masks when outdoors unless in a crowded setting.

Camp I Am Special, a camp for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is making sure kids still get the camp learning even though they've decided they can't reopen yet.

“We have to look at our campers’ medical needs as well," said Rebecca Aleman, camp director. "We offer nursing services for our campers while they’re here for both residential and day camp. That means it is hard to social distance and spread out.”

Aleman says the camp has served people with special needs on the First Coast since the 80s and she's made sure they completed the mission even if they couldn’t be in person.

To open or not to open? That is the question camps faced this summer. Camp I Am Special has been serving people w/ disabilities since the 80s. They're staying virtual this summer, but they're making it feel more like camp! Registration is now open: https://t.co/PVWGj6fqEU — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) June 4, 2021

“It really is a wonderful friendship and inclusion at its finest out here," Aleman said.

They’ve amped up their virtual camp and are offering the programming free online every week similar to how camp is run. However, next year they plan to make a comeback like JCA has.