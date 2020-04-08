Camden County Schools is first district to reopen on the First Coast

Masks are not required for students or teachers in Camden County Schools but people are strongly encouraged to wear one.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — School is back in session on the First Coast. Camden County Schools re-open on Tuesday for the first time in months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's the first district on the First Coast to reopen, with others set to reopen throughout August.

Masks are not required for students or teachers in Camden County Schools. The school district spokesperson Phoebe Floyd says people are strongly encouraged to wear them and staff will be provided masks.

If a student wants a mask but doesn't have one, Floyd says the school district will have extra for them.

The district says schools have been deep cleaned before reopening and cleaning supplies will be available in all classrooms.

Buses will be aired out when not in use, sanitized in the morning and afternoon, and bus drivers will have face masks, shields, gloves and cleaning supplies. Parents are being asked to provide personal transportation if they can to decrease the number of students on the bus together.

This sign will welcome students back to St. Mary’s Elementary school today. We have more on Camden County Schools reopening this morning on #GMJ. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/H3DSsQ1xms — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) August 4, 2020

Not every student is returning back to school in person. Out of about 9,000 students in the district, Floyd says about 6,500 students will return to brick and mortar schools.

You can learn more about Camden County's safety protocols here.

As for virtual school, the district outlines how students will receive support saying:

"The child's teacher, mentor teacher or group of teachers will be assigned to each virtual learner and will offer academic support via email with the primary instructional component being the software program. The teacher assigned to your child will be in contact with you regarding the online learner details."