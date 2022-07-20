Calling all fishermen and women, free fishing at Jax Beach Pier

Dozens lined up Wednesday morning to grab their spot on the pier.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As soon as the gates opened at Jacksonville Beach Pier, friends and families were headed to grab the perfect spot.

HAPPENING NOW: Fishing at Jax Beach Pier officially starts today! People are getting here early waiting for gates to open at 7am!@FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/BOQxyhxzI5 — Mekena Rodriguez (@MekenaRodriguez) July 20, 2022

Fishermen like Lawrence Wood wasted no time casting a line, ultimately claiming the title for the first fish caught of the day.

“It was a teaser, but it's still the first fish so the fish are out here," Woods said. "We'll probably be out here all day. I've got enough bait. I love it. We're not going anywhere."

The city announced fishing access would officially start Wednesday listing a few rules for everyone to follow.

Limit of 3 fishing rods per person

No cast netting

No diving or jumping from pier

No sitting on railing

No alcohol

No bicycles, skateboards or rollerblades

Do not feed the birds

No pets (except service animals)

Please use trash receptacles for all waste

The city hasn't announced when the bait shop will reopen but public restrooms are available nearby in the adjacent beach parking lot.

The pier is opened daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.