Calling all fishermen and women, free fishing at Jax Beach Pier

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As soon as the gates opened at Jacksonville Beach Pier, friends and families were headed to grab the perfect spot.
Fishermen like Lawrence Wood wasted no time casting a line, ultimately claiming the title for the first fish caught of the day.
“It was a teaser, but it's still the first fish so the fish are out here," Woods said. "We'll probably be out here all day. I've got enough bait. I love it. We're not going anywhere."
The city announced fishing access would officially start Wednesday listing a few rules for everyone to follow.
- Limit of 3 fishing rods per person
- No cast netting
- No diving or jumping from pier
- No sitting on railing
- No alcohol
- No bicycles, skateboards or rollerblades
- Do not feed the birds
- No pets (except service animals)
- Please use trash receptacles for all waste
The city hasn't announced when the bait shop will reopen but public restrooms are available nearby in the adjacent beach parking lot.
The pier is opened daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.