Business owners say Jacksonville Beach building codes need to change

Several entrepreneurs are speaking out about the regulations in Jacksonville Beach that seem inconsistent and arbitrary.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Delays are building as we continue to follow the business development issue in Jacksonville Beach.

Entrepreneurs say the City of Jacksonville Beach is making it nearly impossible to open their business in a timely manner. Since our first story aired, other business owners and investors have reached out saying this is happening to them, too.

“If I had known now what was going to happen to me when I purchased and started that project, I never would have done it," said Bill Sharp.

He's feeling regret.

House and Haven Owners Bill Sharp and Julie Childers are wondering if the wait will be worth it. Since I last talked to them, they’ve reappraised their building and reapplied for a building permit. Other than confirmation that the application was received, “We have not gotten any answers," Childers said.

The people they have heard from is other business owners.

“They do not even want to get anywhere close to this with a 10-foot pole, because they are absolutely scared of retribution," Childers explained.

So I talked to a couple of them over the phone to hear their stories. They do not want their names used.

I talked with a civil engineer who has been delayed for a year on his project.

I talked with an investor who says the rules are inconsistent and arbitrary.

On #GMJ: Delays are building but businesses not so much… I’m following up on a story I reported on a few weeks ago about a local business saying the building codes in Jax Beach are preventing them from opening their second location.



Now more entrepreneurs are chiming in. pic.twitter.com/Yfcf3hAbg3 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) February 23, 2022

“Everybody knows," Childers said. "Everybody knows this needs to be changed. What is anybody doing about it?”

“In the meantime, we are just sitting here with our thumbs twiddling, losing money," Sharp said. "Not operating our business. Not moving forward. And It’s very painful.”

Sharp says they're losing about $50,000 a month on lost revenue and bills.

The city said the building codes come from the state level. My research shows that local government also has their own code, which city council, the planning commission and the planning and development director have the power to amend.