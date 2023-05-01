Some-bunny to love: Bunny rescue saves 100+ in first year as nonprofit

At the start of the new year, there are 30 bunnies looking for a new home at Bebette's Bunny Rescue.

HILLIARD, Fla. — On a dirt road in Hilliard, little bunny fufu is napping peacefully in its temporary home.

A new nonprofit bunny rescue has already saved more than 100 bunnies on the first coast in 2022. At the start of the new year, there are 30 bunnies looking for a new home.

This is Bebette's Bunny Rescue. Samantha Burns is their caretaker.

“Over 2022, I did not expect the amount of support we have received and need for a bunny rescue," Burns said. "So we successfully had 123 bunnies come into the rescue and be saved and 93 bunnies got adopted.”

Bebette’s Bunny Rescue is named after one of Burns first bunnies and has only been operating for a year.

It started with Dorian in 2019.

“It was a complete impulse buy because we went to the pet supermarket to get dog food and we saw this cute little gray bunny with head tremors which we didn’t know at the time was a medical reason why he looked adorable shaking his head,' Burns said.

She wanted him to have company and bought 2 more. Burns says the store claimed they were spayed and neutered.

“And then we had 15 rabbits in two months!" said Burns.

She said there was no no medical records, health problems, and the incorrect suggested care. That’s from a pet store!

Once she started her rescue, Burns realized how much bigger the need was. Some of these bunnies were dumped on the streets or tossed into dumpsters.

“The worst part especially after everybody started going back to work is that people decided they could not give their bunnies or their pets enough attention and the shelters started filling up," Burns said.