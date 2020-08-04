JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The spring is often wedding season and seamstresses across the First Coast would be putting the finishing touches on dresses.

But with weddings halted, a group of local seamstresses have a new mission. They are making masks, for free.

When Tammy Hansen became a seamstress, she never expected her skills would be needed in a pandemic. Now she and the other seamstresses at Sew Beautiful Bridal are hoping that stitch-by-stitch, they can make a difference.

"We are working more hours now than we were during our full-time alterations business," tells Hansen.

They have made more than 250 masks for healthcare workers and as word about the group has gotten out, more requests have come in.

"We got a request from a Navy wife that asked for 70 masks for her husband's ship's sailors," explains Hansen

She says they've been getting fabric donations and more volunteers from her church, Chet's Creek. In all, Hansen says she is amazed by what has been accomplished in two short weeks.

"The willingness that people have to help has been so heartwarming and so encouraging. It has been amazing," she says.

Because in a world that can seem so frightening... sometimes compassion is the fabric that holds us all together.

If you are interested in donating fabric or helping make masks, you can reach out to Tammy through the Sew Beautiful Bridal Facebook page here:

https://www.facebook.com/sewbeautifulcustomcreations/

