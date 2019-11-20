On Wednesday, the bond was reduced for Marine staff sergeant Bruno Bego, charged in the burglary of his estranged wife.

Bego is charged with armed burglary, two counts of criminal solicitation, and grand theft auto. Bego has pled not guilty to all four counts and today in court, the prosecution says there is no state offer on the table.

Bego was not in an inmate uniform in court and didn’t come from the jail.

Last week, Bego's bond was significantly reduced from roughly $600,000 to $60,000. He was originally given a $150,000 bond for each of his four counts, and the judge reduced it to $15,000 each after Bego filed a motion for a reduction of bond.

In that motion, Bego, 31, argued he’s never been convicted of a crime. He denied being involved in the conspiracy to rob his estranged wife as he’s accused of and that he is loved and respected by family and peers.

He went on to say he is currently stationed at Camp LeJuene in North Carolina and that his service would be jeopardized if he were to remain in custody for a long period of time. He said he could not afford the bond he’d been given.

Along with the reduced bond, the judge ordered he have no contact with the victim other than his children through a third-party, must surrender his passport￼, cannot have firearms or weapons except on military base, cannot talk to co-defendants in the case, and cannot leave Duval County except to go to camp Lejeune if he’s ordered.

Bego's next pretrial appearance will be at the Duval County Courthouse ￼on Dec. 11th.