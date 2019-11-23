Chef Erika Cline, owner of Bleu Chocolat in Springfield, dropped by Good Morning Jacksonville to teach us how to make a fail-proof dessert you can bring to the Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving table!

Here is the recipe:

PUMPKIN SPICE TRIFLE

Caramel Sauce

1 cup granulated sugar

6 tbsp butter (unsalted)

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Heat sugar on moderately high heat in a heavy-bottomed 2-quart or 3-quart saucepan. The sugar will begin to melt in a minute or two. As the sugar begins to melt, stir vigorously with a whisk or wooden spoon. The sugar will form clumps and will start to melt at the edges of the pan. As the sugar starts to melt, lower the heat a bit to keep the sugar from burning.

Keep whisking until all of the sugar has melted. Once all of the sugar has melted, stop stirring. As soon as all of the sugar crystals have melted (the liquid sugar should be dark amber in color), immediately add the butter to the pan. Whisk until the butter has melted. Once the butter has melted, take the pan off the heat. Count to three, then slowly add the cream to the pan and continue to whisk to incorporate.

Pumpkin filling

2 cups of pumpkin pie filling

2 tsp pumpkin spice

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup cream cheese (room temp)

4 cups heavy cream (whipped medium peak) place in refrigerator till needed

1 tsp vanilla

In a medium mixing bowl add the sugar, pumpkin spice, vanilla and the cream cheese and cream together till all is incorporated. Then fold in the pumpkin pie filling once that is all incorporated then fold 2 cups of the whipped heavy cream. Place in the refrigerator till needed.

Graham cracker crumbs

2 cups of the Graham crumbs

½ cup melted butter

1 tsp cinnamon

In a small mixing bowl mix, all together.

Trifle assembling (Individual mason jars)

Using a teaspoon:

First layer – light layer of the graham mix and drizzle of caramel sauce

Second layer – pumpkin filling

Third layer – whip cream and drizzle of caramel sauce

Fourth layer – graham mix

Fifth layer – Pumpkin filling sprinkled with a little bit of graham crumbs mix

Top with pecans, or nut of choice.

Bleu Chocolat is located at 1602 Walnut Street in Historic Springfield.