Commentary: Proud to be Black AND blue

JSO officer says she's proud to be both Black and blue during a candid conversation with Generation W's Donna Orender.

There’s a divide piercing relationships as some feel torn between Black and blue communities amid protests around the nation and in the Jacksonville community.



Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, opened up about raising three Black sons in and serving as an officer.

She appeared on Generation W’s weekly online show 'Refresh' to express her concerns.

“When I saw George Floyd I saw my sons,” Burton said. “I just believe that the majority of humanity wants justice and equality. We what bad cops held accountable. I believe in my heart that the majority of police officers are good. And this profession is a calling. And that small percent of bad cops is really what scares me.”

In the emotional and candid chat with Gen W’s Donna Orender, Burton went on to say that a small percentage of bad cops make her job very difficult.

“And it hurts,” Burton said. “Look at the climate we’re in now towards police officers. It’s been very difficult and I love children and in the community, you have small kids that are just terrified and people have been quite frankly hateful toward us. But not the vast majority.”

Burton says she's proud to be both Black and blue.

She told the Refresh audience it’s time to get comfortable having uncomfortable conversations and that’s how the healing can begin.

Refresh airs every Wednesday at noon on the Generation W's Facebook page, @GenWNow.