With COVID-19 sparking fear and anxiety on the First Coast, the retired pastor of Bethel Baptist Institutional Church is hosting a virtual meditation session to help others cope with the pandemic.

Bishop Rudolph McKissick Sr. says the 19-minute session will focus on scriptures, yoga practices and meditation exercises to help with the challenges and stress brought forth by quarantine and social distancing orders.

With the First Coast under a safer-at-home executive order, many have discovered the benefits of isolation and other meditative at-home practices.

McKissick says he wants the session to enrich and add vitality to life.

You can join McKissick Sunday, at 7 p.m. You must register for the free session here.