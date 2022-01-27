Play and learn! Big development projects moving forward in Downtown Jacksonville

Head to Lot J, then take all your fan energy to Shipyards East.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Although the search for a new head coach has Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan's full attention right now, another big project of his is moving forward.

You may have noticed the black fencing by the practice field at Lot J. It's part of a new $120 million sports complex where construction is planned to start soon.

The sports complex will include a new training facility for the players, offices for administration and grandstands for fans. The architectural firm filed plans for a building permit, and the city will borrow $60 million to pay for half of it.

Another big project not too far away is also moving forward.

Take all your fan energy to Shipyards East. That's where the Museum of Science & History is making moves in the disposition process of four acres. The museum recently got approval from the Downtown Investment Authority to build their new museum.

"We're looking for something that's going to be iconic on the river," MOSH CEO Bruce Fafard told First Coast News in a previous story.

MOSH will be able to double their exhibit space and have event space that connects to the Riverwalk. The price tag on it is $85 million.