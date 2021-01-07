Big changes announced for 15th Annual DONNA Marathon Weekend

While the race was conducted virtually in 2021, organizers anticipate an estimated 10% increase in runners for the marathon in 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The DONNA Marathon will see some major changes in 2022

The DONNA Foundation announced new details on Thursday for the race, including new host venues and a shift in dates to Feb. 4 through 6, 2022

While the race was conducted virtually in 2021, organizers anticipate an estimated 10% increase in runners for the marathon in 2022. To accommodate that growth, the race weekend will include several new venue locations across Northeast Florida.

The DONNA Foundation’s Board of Directors and staff also considered the impact of the NFL’s adjusted schedule, which would have resulted in the marathon taking place on the same day as Super Bowl LVI.

“When the NFL changed its schedule by adding another game to its 2021-2022 season, we realized that our event would overlap with the biggest annual event in professional sports,” said Donna Deegan, Founder of The DONNA Foundation. “Shifting our events up by one week will allow every organizer, participant and volunteer to fully focus on celebrating survivorship. And, with a little luck, we hope all of our neighbors in Northeast Florida will be cheering the Jaguars on to victory the following Sunday.”

Additional details for the 2022 Marathon:

● New start and finish location for Sunday races

The 2022 Half Marathon and the 15th Anniversary of the National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer will begin and end at Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

● New expo location

The DONNA Marathon expo and 5K race will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds in Downtown Jacksonville.

● Anniversary 15K Team Relay

In celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the weekend, a new 3-person 15K team relay event will be introduced.

● Virtual race options

All race categories will have a virtual option so athletes may participate from anywhere and complete their distances over time. In addition to being a Boston Qualifier, the DONNA Marathon has been selected by the Abbott World Marathon Majors as a qualifying race for the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Ranking program for 2022.

The DONNA Foundation was established in June of 2003 by three-time breast cancer survivor and award-winning journalist Donna Deegan to meet the critical financial needs of the underserved living with breast cancer.