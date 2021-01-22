Confidence and strategy: Homeschool PE class is about more than just exercise

At Beaches Rock Gym, kids can take part in homeschool PE with an instructor who is also a trail guide in Alaska for half the year.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Your children are probably spending more time at home than ever before. In August, the Census Bureau reported that 93 percent of households in America were doing some form of distance learning. That number may be lower now, but the four walls of your home can get old quickly.

At Beaches Rock Gym, kids can take part in Homeschool PE with an instructor who's a trail guide in Alaska for half the year.

"It’s just what makes me tick," Anna Hertel said.

Hertel has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, but life is a climb and she took her own rocky road.

“For the past four summers now, I spent half my year here in Jacksonville and then I go to Alaska and guide and wrangle St. Elias," Hertel said.

When she’s in Jacksonville, she’s teaching kids as young as six how to rock climb. It’s a sport that requires strategy and determination.

In rock climbing, Hertel explains that you have to use your body and your brain to try to solve the problem and figure out how to make it to the top. Climbers often refer to the course as "problems".

It's an eight-week course where Hertel goes over the basics of rock climbing.

“There are a ton of physical benefits," Hertel said. "But there are mental benefits as well. They are constantly thinking, using critical thinking skills. Where am I going to go next? What hole on the wall am I going to grab next?”

The classes are small. Everyone wears a mask and the climbing gym is in a garage with the doors open so fresh air is flowing all the time.

Hertel says she loves when a kid finally figures out how to make it to the top. You can see it in their eyes. Manager John Bearce says rock climbing teaches kids determination.

“Climbing is iterative," he says. "You get higher every time you try. You get a new goal that you didn’t expect to grab and slowly you realize that 'if I try enough and give enough attempts and give enough effort I will accomplish my goal.'”

"You see their confidence build every time they get higher on the wall," Hertel said. "Then it just takes that one moment for it to spark and that’s just … I think that’s worth it to me.”

You can see the spark when they figure out how they’re going to make it to the top.

“Determination is the word I would use to describe that feeling," said Bearce. He says climbing teaches kids not to quit.

“Oftentimes kids are the best climbers anyway," Bearce said. "But they come in and maybe they didn’t accomplish their goal. Maybe they didn’t make it to the top of the wall. Well, now they have to go home, think about it and decide ‘I really want this. I am going to come back and get to the top of that wall’ or whatever it may be.”

“I think the best way for them to learn, especially since they are so young, is to just climb," said Hertel.

Beaches Rock Gym is located off Mayport Road. It opened back in 2017 and Homeschool PE is in its third season.

Bearce says they have 50 boulder challenges at any given time and the challenges change every six weeks.