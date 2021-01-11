Avoid shipping delays, save hundreds: Shop local

Wake Up and Save on Good Morning Jacksonville. Get your holiday presents now and for hundreds of dollars less than big box stores.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Shipping delays and shortages might make it harder for you to get your gifts in time for the holidays. If you shop local, you can avoid those concerns and save hundreds of dollars.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, NRF data shows Americans planned on spending nearly $1,000 on Christmas gifts.

My online cart comes to $652 before tax and shipping with presents from big box stores like Nordstrom and Dillard's.

Instead, let me take you to Atlantic Beach Arts Market. Located on Mayport Road, it's a nearly 5,000 square foot store filled with locally made gifts for everyone on your list.

Your mom may be asking for jewelry for Christmas. Kendra Scott earrings from Nordstrom run at $98. At the arts market, I found one-of-a-kind earrings for $35 by Claudia Caceres.

Compare a faux pearl hair piece from Dillard’s. It costs $27. At Atlantic Beach Arts Market, Made By Ellen sells hand crafted hair clips for $10.

Tory Burch sells serving bowls for as much as $128. I found a ceramic bowl from a local artist for only $35.

You can even find unique furniture pieces for less. A front entry table from West Elm runs $399. At the arts market, you can find a re-done hand-painted front entry table for $199.

In total, that’s a savings of $373!

Atlantic Beach Arts Market also offers free gift wrapping. The store is one example of how to shop local and save hundreds.