Average Guy tries hockey, isn't good at it

With the Jacksonville Icemen back in town for their home opener Saturday, they let us get on the ice at practice and try goal tending.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen have been on the road a good bit already this season, but their home opener is Saturday night at 7 p.m.

With their triumphant return home to a packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, they were kind enough to let Lewis Turner tryout to be their EBUG, also known as the emergency backup goaltender.

"Basically every team has a couple on call in case someone gets hurt in warm-ups, gets sick," said Icemen head coach Nick Luukko.

So he let team goaltenders Francois Brussard and Charlie Williams do their best to teach Turner the absolute most elementary basics of playing hockey, right down to the getting dressed part.