'I don't want people to always look at my son and see a threat' says worried mother

Jacksonville mom opens up about her fears for her son and why she believes people are risking it all and protesting during a pandemic.

There is a certain amount of fear that is fueling the protests we’re seeing across the nation.

There are parents who are afraid of how their children are perceived and treated simply because of their skin color. Parents are now forced to have very intense conversations with their children as they try to explain what is going on amid protests following the death of George Floyd, a back man who died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.



One Jacksonville mother who is fearful like so many others is Aricka Spencer. Her son is a sociology major at the University of Georgia. Ameer Speed has a 3.5 grade point average, plays football for UGA and stands 6-feet and 4-inches tall.



"I don't want people to always look at my son and see a threat,” Spencer said. “He's not a threat. He's a person he's a human. He's a loving person. He's 20 years old but he's my baby. And I don't want my baby to be a hashtag. I don't want anyone to have to protest for him. I just want my son to be able to fulfill his purpose in life.”

Speed is scheduled to head back to school in Athens, Georgia from Jacksonville on Tuesday. Spencer says she has spoken to her son numerous times about what to do if he's pulled over by an officer. She explains he’s supposed to keep his hands on the wheel, be respectful, hit record on his dashcam and FaceTime with mom if possible. She says recording the encounter may sound extreme to some but it's a necessity for others.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic... people are deciding you know what we’re going to forget the deadly virus and we're going to go out here and protest," Spencer said. "Risk it all. Risk not just interactions with law enforcement that could get us killed but risk catching this deadly virus. I don't agree with destroying the city but I understand the protests. There are protestors infuriated by George Floyd, infuriated by Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery, Tameer Rice, Trayvon and the list goes on.”