Get ready to start your engines: American E-Kart Championship kicks off Thursday

More than 50 drivers across the country are competing for a grand prize of $10,000

Out of the 50 drivers competing, three are gearing up to represent the First Coast. Cody Owens, 16, Alese Piety, 19, and Spencer Gracylany, 27.

“I started drag racing when I was 8 and also got into the junior karts here and when I was old enough I started racing in the adult league and that’s when I took off and being up in the higher races," Owens said.

“Racing competitively is really kind of my dream and I want to be a car, race car diver someday and this is the first step in doing it," Piety said.

“At first it seems like it's fun you just go out there it can't be that hard then you start having people really neck and neck with you bumper to bumper it's not just lap times at that point you’re actually trying to make position it gets intense," Gracylany said.

Starting Thursday drivers will head to the track to get some practice in. Friday beings with qualifier races with the finals on Sunday. The public is invited to come watch the event live and enjoy a car show and vendors Saturday and Sunday. You can also live stream the event by clicking here.