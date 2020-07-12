The Buzz: Here's what you should know as Amazon Prime users targeted by scam ahead of the holidays

Users are receiving calls about a pending $800 charge and are asked to hand over their bank account information to resolve the issue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With COVID-19 cases spiking in most communities, scammers will be working overtime this holiday season to take advantage of people who plan to do all their shopping online.



Scammers are trying to rob Amazon Prime users of nearly $800 after making holiday purchases online, according to USA Today.

Users are receiving calls about a pending charge and the automated voice message asks them to hand over their bank account information and credit card number to resolve the problem.

If you're ever told to hit a number or some other key to continue the phone call, experts say it's likely a scam. So just hang up.

To protect yourself, you can chat with an Amazon customer service rep through its site guarantees you are reaching an employee. Just make sure you call Amazon's actual customer support number, 1 (888) 280-4331.

Walmart hosts holiday light shows

Walmart plans to spread holiday cheer by lighting up the sky. The nation's largest retailer is using nearly 1,000 drones to create three-dimensional shapes for the ultimate free and contactless holiday experience.

A soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites will accompany the snowflakes, reindeer, and presents in the sky.

But it's not coming to the First Coast. Walmart is broadcasting the upcoming shows live on its Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok channels.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, TX

Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, VA

Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, NC

Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, CA

Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, AR

TIME deems 2020 'Worst Year Ever'

While most would agree 2020 has been a rough year, would you consider it to worst year ever? The cover of TIME Magazine’s December issue seems to think it is.

The cover shows 2020 with a red 'X' through it and the words 'worst year ever'.

The red is symbolic and has only been used on four other occasions – the latest being the killing of Osama Bin Laden in 2011.