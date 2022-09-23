Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends this weekend but will it open again?

After over a year of uncertainty on whether or not Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach would close, could this be the last weekend ever for its waterpark?

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — This weekend is the last hurrah for a summer staple as Adventure Landing's waterpark season ends.

You can still go to the arcade, play mini golf and ride go-carts, but after over a year of uncertainty on whether or not Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach would close, could this be the last weekend ever for its waterpark?

"Our lease is good to the end of the year and beyond that is kind of still up in the air," said General Manager Jeremy Christian.

The uncertainty is not new for this land of adventures. The westside Adventure Landing closed in June of last year and since then the future of the Beach Boulevard location has been in limbo. At one point it was set to close by last Halloween and be replaced by apartments.

For long-time Adventure Landing lovers, the park holds a lifetime of memories.

"I've been coming here since I was a child and now I've been bringing my children," one woman told First Coast News.

"It's one of the places where they learned to swim," another woman said about her children.

Christian went to Adventure Landing as a kid then worked as a lifeguard and now he runs the place.

"Everyday is a good memory," he said.

So what about plans for moving or building another waterpark?

"It's still on the table," Christian said. "We don't have any definites. But we're exploring all options that we can to make sure that there's still a presence in the Jacksonville area."

Christian says the situation may be less uncertain towards the end of the year.

Adventure Landing will be open for Halloween October 7. They have two haunted houses.

The waterpark will be open this weekend from noon to six Saturday and Sunday.