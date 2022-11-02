Accelerated nursing program takes students inside the human body in the classroom

Jacksonville University's accelerated program is using virtual reality to give students an up close look at organs, veins and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As the nursing shortage continues, dozens of students are on an accelerated path to becoming a nurse at Jacksonville University.

In order to prepare them in a years’ time, the students are hopping into virtual reality.

They are getting up close and personal to organs, veins, arteries and more in a way you can't do in a clinic.

“I’m totally excited for it," student Lily Del Valle said, giggling.

Amber Santos is the Director of Innovation and Quality at JU and that’s exactly what she did: Innovate.

“We have to be innovative," Santos said. "We have to do things where every amount of time that we spend with them is quality time. It’s purposeful. It's quality time and this is an example of that. So if maybe in the clinical setting they aren’t getting to experience things or use clinical judgement or clinical reasoning, this is where they can do that.”

The program may be quick, but it is also thorough.

A digital experience gives them the space to mistakes and learn before they are one-on-one with patients in about eight months.

Florida Hospital Association and the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida estimates Florida will be short 59,100 nurses by 2035.

“(The program) came about because of the pandemic," Santos said. "All great changes are preceded by chaos, so we looked at this as an opportunity to meet the needs of community."

Goggles go on. Remotes in hand.

Goggles on & remotes in hand. Class is in session. Check this out! Nursing student Lily Del Valle is using virtual reality to see what diseased lungs look like. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/XCpTfBnvku — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) February 11, 2022

It’s like hopping on The Magic School bus. I took a trip inside a heart to see a clogged artery up close and how a stent procedure fixes it. It's something students read about, but this allows them to see it in action.

“We are doing a lot of reading because this program is so accelerated" student Dante Griggs said. "We have to go through so many chapters. So to actually see what we are reading about and visualize what is happening, very beneficial.”