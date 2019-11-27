Here’s the Thanksgiving dilemma: You want to impress your family and friends with a fancy table spread that they’ll be talking about for years. Yet, Christmas is right around the corner and you don’t want to break the bank.

Liz Morgan, a spokesperson for Goodwill, took us shopping at their Beach Boulevard location to show you how you can save money while still having a memorable meal.

Morgan says you can find items at thrift stores from places like Target and Pier 1 that have never been used.

“You're a frugal fashionista and your really going to impress your guests,” Morgan said.

Morgan says no matter how much you spend though, it also does good for the community.

"Places like Goodwill that have a mission associated with the thrift store, that [money] is going to help people get jobs," Morgan said.

Morgan says the stores also have items stocked on the shelves ready for your Christmas tables, too!

Tell us -- how do you save money for your Thanksgiving meals? Join the conversation on our Facebook page!