It still smelled of smoke outside of the Beach Diner in San Marco on Monday morning, even more than 24 hours after a fire broke out on Saturday night, severely damaging the inside of the restaurant.

Forrest Brewer, co-owner of The Wardroom, says the smoke wafted over to the businesses beside it through an attic they all share - including his.



Brewer tells us the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department called him about the fire around 8 p.m. and by the time he got there, he says couldn’t see inside his store or The Write Touch due to smoke, and that Beach Diner was in flames.

The Write Touch, The Wardroom, The Seafood Island Bar and Grille will now be temporarily closed due to smoke damage. Beach Diner has temporarily closed due to fire damage.

Our news partners at the Florida Times-Union say the fire may have started in the diner's kitchen as the damage there was worse.

There were no injuries reported. Customers of Beach Diner say they hate to see it happen.

"I was really sad, a friend of mine told me and we actually go there a lot on Sundays, so it was really sad to hear," said Eric Dawson.

Brewer, who has Christmas decor lining the windows of The Wardroom, says this is the worst time of year for this to have happened.

"[It's] very scary because we are loaded with merchandise," Brewer said. "We were ready for Christmas last Thursday, we put everything out. If you walk through, you smell the smoke but you don't really visually see it until you pick something up. There's a fine powder."

Brewer says he hopes to re-open by the weekend. He tells us he's spoken with the owner of Beach Diner and says they're devastated - they have a much longer recovery time ahead of them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



