Super donut! A donut is called 'superfood' at this cafe on wheels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!

If you were awake to first watch this story on Good Morning Jacksonville then we know you love coffee! What pairs with it better than a donut?

Here's an answer: a big, icing-covered donut also called a superfood! You can find this at Nature's Drip Cafe.

"I absolutely love pastries and coffee together," said Victoria Petruzziello, owner of Nature's Drip Cafe, which rolls around like a food truck.

Foodies, that's almost all you need to know about Nature's Drip Cafe... But, guess what?

"They're actually healthier than a bowl of oatmeal with fruit on top," Petruziello said, information she credits to an online Food and Drug Administration analysis.

Petruziello made five donuts that are her staples. She switches flavors up based on the season. Expect to find a maple bacon donut on the menu soon.

"We have banana nibs and then we have apple cinnamon, lavender, Dutch chocolate," she named donuts arranged on a platter. "I actually get the chocolate from the Netherlands and also toasted coconut. Everything is completely organic."

Nature's Drip can be your new morning stop because you can satisfy your sweet tooth and get your coffee fix.

"It's handpicked organic from the Chiapas Mountains of Mexico," Petruziello said about her coffee. "It's from a very small fair trade farm. They actually infuse the soil with different plants and herbs and it gives the coffee bean immune building properties without changing the flavor of the bean itself."

Yummy flavors include lavender mocha, chai spice, maple, cherry, and many more. First Coast Foodies recommends the lavender or chai spice!

"I just wanted something that would give me energy," Petruziello said about how Nature's Drip got started. "When I was done eating it I always felt a little bit heavy or I would get the jitters from the coffee or migraines. And so I just wanted to create something that was healthier than a bowl of oatmeal, but also tasted like a decadent dessert."

Fair trade coffee and a donut called a superfood? She may have just cracked the code.

"Maybe we can just heal the world one donut at a time," Petruziello said.

Grab your donut and coffee at Nature's Drip Sunday at Atlantic Beach Farmer's Market at 800 Seminole Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.