904 Food Trucks park at hole 10 at The Players for their first time

904 Food Trucks are serving up new food for The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Headed to The Players this week? Don’t wander around TPC Sawgrass aimlessly trying to figure out where to eat. Head to hole 10 where you'll find food trucks parked and ready to feed you!

There are two new local food trucks serving up American and Mediterranean food. Gyros, falafel, burgers … oh my.

The 904 Food Trucks team has joined the fleet, bringing 904 Burgers and 904 Saffron to the green.

At 904 Burgers, you can get burgers 3 ways: classic, grilled chicken or the spicy Latino.

"100% my favorite," said employee Caroline Nunes. "It is a burger with habanero aioli which we also make ourselves and pepper jack cheese. It’s not too too spicy but it does have that Latino heat to it."

There are also fries fresh out of the fryer.

"We make everything fresh every single day," Nunes said.

No wonder why the 904 Burgers food truck made its way into The Players after just one year in business.

YUM! Don't wander around @THEPLAYERSChamp not knowing where to eat. On #GMJ, I'm showing you two NEW food trucks parked off hole 10! They're locally-owned and delicious! pic.twitter.com/kwPtLvCrIG — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 9, 2022

"The fact that they enjoy us, they like us, and they requested us here means a lot," said Nunes.

A stone’s throw away, you'll find 904 Saffron. They are owned by the same people, but Saffron was their first food truck.

"This is our famous one," Nunes said. "Our specialty on this one is gyros. The chicken plate is also really really good."

They have Mediterranean food for chicken, lamb or veggie lovers. The fresh ingredients will fuel your day out on the course.