Above 90 degrees? Sulzbacher takes to the streets to help homeless fight the heat

7 days a week, there is also a refuge at Sulzbacher called the Urban Rest Stop. It is available year round.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the hottest work week of the year so far. Heat can be deadly.

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather event, even compared to hurricanes or tornados. Homeless people are at high risk being outside all day long and many with no shelter.

In downtown Jacksonville, people facing homelessness can find refuge at Sulzbacher.

“It’s hot and sticky," Benjamin described. "You can lose a lot of weight from water sweating.”

Benjamin , who did not say his last name, is homeless. He says he has gotten heat stroke before.

“We still do have many many people though that are living on the streets and in camps," said Eileen Briggs, Sulzbacher's Chief Development Officer. "They’re visible when you are driving downtown. They’re certainly visible outside of our shelter as well.”

When the outside elements are too much to handle, people can come to the Urban Rest Stop. There are showers and access to case managers to get people off the streets.

Briggs says they also bring the resources to the streets.

“On any day that it is going to be above 90 degrees, we definitely get our Hope Team Outreach team out. We bring additional water," she said. "We make sure we are connecting with the people we feel are most vulnerable in getting them the help that they need.”

“The heat is actually extremely dangerous. It is actually more dangerous than the cold," said Briggs. She knows their services are much needed always, but this week more so.

The CDC says on average more than 600 people die from extreme heat every year.

From 105 to 130 degrees, NWS says sunstroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion move from a possibility to likely and they add heat stroke on top of that.

Sulzbacher is location behind JSO in downtown Jacksonville. Their Urban Rest Stop is open 7 days a week.