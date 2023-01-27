9-year-old prodigy artist starts US art tour at Jacksonville art gallery

His painting will be on exhibit and for sale at Gallery725 through 29.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Advait Kolarkar is a child prodigy. If you don’t believe me, look at his art. He’s been painting since 8 months old and had his first exhibit at 2 years old!

“I can get inspired by anything. I am inspired by dinosaurs, oceans, space, nature. I also like to paint prehistoric life," Advait said.

This nine year old boy from India is beginning his U.S. art tour in Jacksonville at Gallery725. Even though Advait is a prodigy, his art is still very childlike and colorful yet layered and complex.

He says art is still fun for him.

The owner of the gallery Shayna Winghart says it is some of the best abstract art she’s seen.

“When you watch him paint, you realize it’s intuition. You know? He has something that you’re either born with or not," Winghart said. "When you watch him paint and he spreads the paint across the canvasses, how he chooses his colors, you know… it just happens. It just flows out of him.”

Advait won the Global Child Prodigy Award in 2020.

According to Gallery725's bio about the artist, "Advait’s work has been exhibited in London and New York alongside modern masters including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and Joan Miro. He even had the privilege to become the youngest TEDx speaker of India in November 2022."