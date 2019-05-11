Tracolya Clinch is the principal at Andrew Jackson High School of Advanced Technology. She says the hardest part of being a working mom is the amount of time she spends away from her kids and missing significant events.

Her day starts dark and early at 2:30 a.m. That’s how Clinch is able to get some time for herself before getting her two young children ready for school.

"I have a four and a 2-year-old and that is another full-time job," she said. "There are days when this is literally a 20-hour job. I get here maybe 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. depending on what I'm planning for the day. Today is Homecoming. I won't leave Andrew Jackson until 10 p.m. or 11 o'clock, and so I won't see my kids today. So there is some guilt definitely associated with it. "

According to the Pew Research Center, 38 percent of full-time working mothers say they spend too little time with their kids. A poll on workingmother.com found that 57 percent of respondents feel guilty every single day but there are ways to shake that feeling and work towards finding balance.

Balance.careers.com has some helpful tips, including:

Create an anti-mommy guilt credo based on why you work. Our jobs are important and keeping things in perspective helps.

Create boundaries. Get some space from people who cause you guilt or perhaps make annoying comments that lead to you questioning your parenting skills.

Take a personal day. Give yourself a break and take time off to be with your child.

Remind yourself that we all have challenges. Stay-at-home parents can have just as much stress as working parents.

"I'm human and there are definitely times when I break down and there are times when the gratification of what I do makes it all worth it," Clinch said.

The mom of two says she has learned over the years she simply can't do it all alone.

“There are often times when I tell my husband I'm overwhelmed," she said. "I really need you to step in and help me."

Studies show mom guilt ultimately could lead to some women dropping out of the workforce, taking less-demanding and lower-paying positions. Long-term, they rarely catch up, and collectively, this keeps the pay gap alive and well.

According to the Institute for Women's Policy Research, a woman's earnings plummet by 30 percent after being out of the workforce for two to three years.

