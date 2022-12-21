39 years of Christmas cheer: Making chocolate at Peterbrooke Chocolatier

A Jacksonville staple, Peterbrooke Chocolatier, is letting us behind the counter during one of their busiest times of year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year where chocolate popcorn, truffles, and molds of Santa are selling out at Peterbrooke Chocolatier.

Peterbrooke Chocolatier shops are across the state of Florida but they were started right here in Jacksonville 39 years ago named after the creator’s children, Peter and Brooke! We are keeping it local on Christmas and taking you behind the scenes.

This is one of their busiest holidays. Behind the counter, milk and dark chocolate pour from the wheels at the dip station.

Head Chocolatier Hannah Mangum says they can dip anything, even wine bottles.

Mangum showed us how live on Good Morning Jacksonville.

There's plastic wrap around the bottle to protect the glass and separate the bottle from the chocolate. It takes about 30 minutes to an hour for the chocolate to dry.

Once ready to eat and drink, Mangum says there are two tabs near the top of the bottle that will pull off the chocolate.

Voila! You have wine and a bunch of chocolate.

One of their specialties is a chocolate Jolly the Snowman filled with popcorn! It's not just buttered popcorn.

Their bestseller is chocolate covered popcorn.

The story goes that the founder needed to create samples for a street fair 39 years ago but couldn’t afford to pass out chocolate bars for free. So she drizzled her chocolate over popcorn.

The rest is history.

“I’ve had people they come in next week, they buy up all of our popcorn, and they’re back a week later saying oh I need more," Mangum said.