32 chickens in Duval County help protect the public from mosquito-borne disease

The chickens are part of a yearly seasonal study by Mosquito Control.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s that time of year where you're swatting away mosquitoes left and right. While you’re doing that, there’s a city department using chickens to track the mosquitos’ next move.

There are currently 32 chickens in Duval County tasked with protecting public health. They’re part of a mosquito study.

Six of the hens, and the back ups, live on site at Mosquito Control. The other flocks are placed strategically around the county.

“Most of the diseases that are transmitted to people by mosquitos are bird viruses that accidentally spill over," Dr. Benjamin Allen said.

He's the Mosquito Control entomologist supervisor. Allen says he studies the birds from May to November.

These birds give them a heads up on viruses.

“If I could go an entire season and never have a single positive, I am a happy camper," Allen said.

“Has that every happened?” we asked.

“Not as long as I’ve been here," said Allen.

Allen is looking for West Nile virus. Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and St. Louis Encephalitis. He draws the chicken’s blood. That blood goes to a state lab and results come back in 2-3 days. So far, no foul play but the season isn’t over.

“Right now is where I am kind of expecting we might see something," Allen said.

Allen says there is about a two week lag from when you see a virus in the birds till when you see it in humans.

If disease was found, it would then go to the public health department and then the public would be notified with steps to take.

“We’ve had one locally transmitted case of West Nile Virus in this county in the last 3 years," said Allen. "The reason we do so well is because we have a mosquito control program that takes proactive steps. In the Phoenix metropolitan area in Arizona, they had 80 people die from West Nile Virus last year which means the disease burden within the population in a 100 times that."

You can help protect everyone from mosquito-borne disease by dumping out anything in your yard that could hold water. Allen said old tires laying around are the worst culprits.

For the animal lovers, Allen says once the seasonal study is completed in November, the chickens are adopted.