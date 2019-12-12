If you're looking for a way to give back this season, there are about 270 kids who will likely go without Christmas presents that need your help.

For 15 years, Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) fulfills the Christmas wish lists of kids in welfare programs, like the foster care system.

While Christmas isn’t a Jewish holiday, the organization serves kids of all faiths. In fact, about 85% of children they assist are not Jewish.

This year JFCS has received Christmas lists from over 1500 kids, which is more than they've ever had before, which poses a problem.

As of Thursday, they don’t have enough volunteers to fulfill wish lists for a remaining 270 of them.

Sheri Weiss, a volunteer with JFCS, says some of the things they’ve asked for can be humbling.

"There's bikes, there's baby dolls, there's jackets, there's socks, there's everything," Weiss said. "People need a bed. Sometimes it's really heart wrenching to see some of the things these people want for Christmas but we're here to just give hope to these kids.”

JFCS says if the community didn't step up to help, a lot of these kids wouldn't receive presents over the holidays.

JFCS says this process starts by a kid creating a wish list with staff. Anyone in the community can volunteer to receive a list containing a child's needs, interests, clothing sizes, etc., and buy and deliver the unwrapped presents to the JFCS headquarters located at 8540 Baycenter Rd., Jacksonville 32256.

For more information, click here.

The deadline for gifts is on Monday, December 16th.

If you don’t have time to shop for a child, you can scroll to the bottom of the link above to donate and a volunteer will shop for you. Gift cards are also a great way to participate.